Lecture organised

AS College
Khanna: Department of Economics, AS College, organised the 16th Dr BS Minhas Memorial Lecture in collaboration with Dr BS Minhas Memorial Forum today. Raj Kumar Goyal, managing director, Cytozyme Laboratories Inc, Verdesian Life Sciences, North Carolina, USA, was the resource person. The topic of the lecture was ‘Current Status of Indian Agriculture Sector’. The college principal, Dr KK Sharma, welcomed the guests. Dr Shiv Kumar, Head of the Department of Economics, introduced the resource person Raj Kumar Goyal. Scholarships in the name of Dr BS Minhas and Raj Minhas were given to three students of economics.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...
North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea
There are concerns that North Korea could further dial up pr...