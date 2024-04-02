Lecture organised

AS College

Khanna: Department of Economics, AS College, organised the 16th Dr BS Minhas Memorial Lecture in collaboration with Dr BS Minhas Memorial Forum today. Raj Kumar Goyal, managing director, Cytozyme Laboratories Inc, Verdesian Life Sciences, North Carolina, USA, was the resource person. The topic of the lecture was ‘Current Status of Indian Agriculture Sector’. The college principal, Dr KK Sharma, welcomed the guests. Dr Shiv Kumar, Head of the Department of Economics, introduced the resource person Raj Kumar Goyal. Scholarships in the name of Dr BS Minhas and Raj Minhas were given to three students of economics.

