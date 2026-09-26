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Home / Ludhiana / Lectures at Ludhiana vet varsity promote student safety, social responsibility

Lectures at Ludhiana vet varsity promote student safety, social responsibility

Ludhiana vet varsity Vice Chancellor JPS Gill appreciated the initiative

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:45 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Faculty members and students during a lecture to mark NSS Foundation Day at the veterinary university in Ludhiana.
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The National Service Scheme (NSS) wing of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised special lectures to mark the NSS Foundation Day. The lectures were aimed at sensitising students and NSS volunteers to student safety, responsible citizenship and their duties towards the society.

The first lecture, titled ‘Zero Tolerance for Ragging: Ensuring Student Safety’, was delivered by Panjab University (PU) Regional Centre Director Ashish Virk. The second session—‘Social Responsibilities and Duties towards Community’—was delivered by University Institute of Law professor Aman Amrit Cheema.

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Vice Chancellor JPS Gill appreciated the initiative and said such sessions help students understand their responsibilities and encourage them to become responsible members of society.

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College of Veterinary Science dean SS Randhawa emphasised that a safe, respectful and responsible campus environment was essential for the academic and personal development of students. He urged students to uphold discipline, mutual respect and social responsibility in their daily lives.

Director Students’ Welfare JS Hundal said the NSS provides students with an opportunity to develop a strong sense of social commitment and an attitude of responsible citizenship. He highlighted the importance of awareness programmes in empowering students to contribute positively to the university and wider community.

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Assistant Director, Publications, Nidhi Sharma interacted with the students and stressed the importance of maintaining a supportive, inclusive and respectful academic environment.

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