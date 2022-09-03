Ludhiana: LED street lights missing on Southern Bypass Road, firm told to lodge FIR

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 2

Many LED street lights and poles have gone missing from the Southern Bypass road, along Sidhwan Canal in the city. An official of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has told the private company, which looks after LED street lights project in the city, to get an FIR registered regarding missing street lights and poles.

According to information, some poles are missing from a Southern Bypass stretch leading from Ferozepur Road to the Dugri flyover. There are no LED light on several poles. Besides, a few poles, which got damaged due to mishaps, are lying along the divider.

Questions are being raised as to how street lights and poles went missing on one of the busiest stretches of the city. Thousands of commuters pass through the Southern Bypass road every day.

When contacted, the MC sub-divisional officer (SDO), Gurpreet Singh Dhillon said, “The matter regarding several missing LED street lights and poles has come to my notice. It is learnt that these have been stolen.”

The SDO further said he had already asked officials of the company, taking care of street lights in the city, to get an FIR registered in this regard.

Sources in the MC said there were complaints about missing street lights in some other parts of the city too. The matter was yet to be taken seriously and investigated by the civic body, the sources added.

A resident of the Model Town area, Gurpal Singh Grewal said, “How can street lights and poles go missing? If these have been stolen, an FIR should be lodged in this regard. If these are broken, the MC should instal new street lights for the convenience of public.”

Besides, several street lights are also not functioning on the Southern Bypass road. The MC executive engineer, Manjitinder Singh, said he was informed by officials that three poles damaged in road mishaps were stolen. He, however, also said that some street lights got damaged as high tension wire passed over them.

On being asked how many LED street lights and poles were actually missing, the executive engineer said he would get it checked.

#Ferozepur