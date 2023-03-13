LED TVs stolen from institute

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

Thieves targeted a beautician institute on the Ferozepur road and decamped with LED TVs and other equipment. CCTV cameras have captured the suspects.

Complainant Harpreet Kaur told the police that she was working as an assistant manager at Orange Beauty Academy.

On the night of March 7, the institute was locked and on March 9, when they came to open it, its main shutter was found broken.

“As we went inside, we found that thieves decamped with three LED TVs, expensive beauty products and some equipment from the institute. During the checking of footage captured on CCTV cameras, three suspects were seen stealing things. We submitted the CCTV footage to the police for investigation,” the complainant said.

Investigating officer head constable Gurtej Singh said after registering a case against the unidentified miscreants, further probe into the case had been launched and soon the case would be cracked soon.