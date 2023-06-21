Legal mechanism can deter offenders: Panel

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

Following a petition against the alleged illegal axing of trees in different areas under the MC, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust and Punjab Agricultural University in the city, the National Green Tribunal had directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) to look into the matter and take remedial action within two months. Now, a committee has submitted its report on the matter.

According to the report, it was found that there was no legal provision or any mechanism in place with the departments/institutions concerned to penalise the offenders involved in illicit felling/lopping/pruning/pollarding of trees. The only remedy presently available with the respondent departments/ institutions is that of lodging of FIRs for the offences, the panel said. It acknowledged that there was a need for a legal enabling mechanism in place to impose fines and prosecute offenders in the court by the respective departments/institutions.

The report says that the Municipal Corporationand the Ludhiana Improvement Trust have reported the axing/topping/pruning incidents to the police but the desired results on follow up by concerned departments and action by concerned police station are lacking. All respondent departments/ institutions except the Municipal Corporation have completed the enumeration work.

The Municipal Corporation has given an assurance to complete the enumeration work by December 31.