Mother’s Day: Legislators give credit for their success to mothers

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Payal, May 8

Bedrock principles, morality, vision and ability to build consensus, widely considered as fundamental qualities of a statesman, were imbibed from their mothers, said legislators of the region on occasion of World Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Jiwan Singh Sangowal, AAP legislator from the Gill Assembly segment, said one should never forget contributions made by his or her mother and sacrifices made by her in his or her success. “I feel most indebted to my mother late Bhajan Kaur, who left no stone unturned in making me self-reliant, humble and compassionate, besides inculcating morality and wider vision in me,” said Sangowal.

Sangowal was among other leaders who acknowledged their respect for their mothers through social media today.

Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, Amargarh legislator, too started his day by paying tributes to his mother on Sunday and claimed that he had imbibed moral values and traits of being charitable, persistence and perseverance from his late mother. “Whenever I recollect my own journey of life from bicycle to Mercedes, I find the hands of my mother buttressing my endeavour,” said Gajjanmajra.

Ashok Pappi Prashar, legislator from Ludhiana, is so dedicated to his mother Raksha Devi, that he keeps all his commitments second to her desire. “Like any other Indian son I have greatest respect for my mother, Raksha Devi, who sacrificed all her desires for facilitating our esteemed position in society. I can forgo any fortune of this universe for a single smile of hers,” said Prashar.

Payal legislator Manvinder Singh Giaspura, an engineer who had kicked off his job on the Hond Chillar episode, said, “My mother is my world and I can find no words to explain her contribution in my life that has seen many ups and downs in my journey in service of society.” Giaspura said his mother Jinder Kaur had also taught him fundamentals

of Sikhism that preached universal fraternity, respect for women and preserving the environment.