Leisure Valley dug up for canal project, walkers bear the brunt

One of Ludhiana’s most cherished public spaces, the Leisure Valley in Sarabha Nagar, located behind the MC’s Zone-D office, is facing severe disruption as large portions of the green belt have been dug up under the canal-based water supply project.

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Once regarded as a haven for morning walkers, the stretch now lies scarred by trenches, uprooted trees and broken pathways. The ongoing canal-based water supply project has not only damaged the environment but also undermined crores of rupees earlier spent on developing the walkway.

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Former president of the District Congress Committee, Ludhiana (Urban), and former chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board Pawan Dewan has demanded an immediate halt to the water supply project work currently underway at Leisure Valley.

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In a blistering attack on civic officials, Dewan said without applying any mind and through a “ill-conceived” move, the entire Leisure Valley had been recklessly dug up to lay pipelines, despite multiple viable alternatives being available.

Dewan warned that this “mindless destruction” of Ludhiana’s premier green belt not only tramples upon public health and the environment but also lays bare the sheer incompetence of the authorities.

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He pointed out that while elsewhere in Ludhiana pipelines were being laid along roads, in Leisure Valley the authorities have chosen to destroy the green belt.

Neelam, a city resident said: “Today, I went for a walk in Leisure Valley and the sight left me distressed. What was once a lifeline of morning and evening walkers now lies devastated. The entire place has been ruined by the laying of a pipeline.”

“Trees have been cut down mercilessly. If residents dare to cut even a single tree, the government slaps a case against them. Who will be held accountable for the destruction,” she asked.

Dewan further highlighted that behind the MC’s Zone-D office, devastation continues while in the front, a 600-m stretch of the road remained broken for around five months despite repeated protests. “On one hand, the government boasts of repairing 45,000 km of roads, the so-called development of the AAP government exists only on hoardings. In reality, they are obstructing public health and have ruined what was once a walking paradise,” he said.

Rudra, who came for an evening walk at the Leisure Valley, said: “My vacations are going on, hence, I thought of going for a walk but upon reaching here I was shocked to see the condition of the place,” he said.

Another resident said it was once visited by people from nearby areas as well but now, it lies in destruction. “Left with no other option I go to a park near my house for walks. Coming to Leisure Valley was more relaxing as the walking path was long and I had made a few friends also but those are the things of the past,” she said.