Leopard spotted, operation to catch animal underway

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 8

Panic gripped Centra Greens Society, Pakhowal Road residents after a leopard was sighted there early Friday morning. Subsequently, an alert was issued and a team from the Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation arrived to capture it.

According to information, a CCTV footage revealed the presence of the leopard in the residential society. However, as of the time of this report, the leopard had not been caught. The department teams are actively engaged in efforts to capture the animal, having set up a cage with bait for this purpose.

Pritpal Singh, Range Officer of the Forests and Wildlife Preservation Department said "Despite thorough searches in basements, parking, and other areas in the society, the leopard has not been found yet. Nevertheless, footprints indicate its presence, and a baited cage has been installed here. Our team is making efforts to catch the animal."

The officer said the leopard might have migrated from hilly areas due to snowfall, a common occurrence prompting animals like leopards, and deer to move towards the plains. "Leopards typically roam during the night time. It might require an additional one or two days to successfully it", he added.

Meanwhile, the residents of the society and neighbouring areas have been appealed to exercise caution by staying indoors, especially after it has gone dark.