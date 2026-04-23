‘Less pain, smaller scars: Robotic surgery redefining cancer care ’

By replacing large incisions with precise, minimally invasive techniques, robotic surgery offers patients smaller scars, less pain, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery. With all these benefits, it is redefining caner care.

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With the launch of advanced robotic programmes, treatment for prostate cancer, kidney tumours, bladder cancer and other complex conditions is now more accessible. Dr Arvind Goyal, president, Association of Ludhiana Urologists, talks to Manav Mander about the transformation robotic surgery is bringing in by combining surgical expertise with cutting-edge technology.

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How is robotic surgery different from traditional open surgery?

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The difference is remarkable. Robotic surgery allows us to perform complex procedures with millimetre precision. The 3D high-definition vision and instruments give us access to areas like the pelvis, which are otherwise difficult to reach without large incisions. For patients, it means less blood loss, minimal scarring and recovery times that are often half of what open surgery mandates.

How does it improve outcomes in prostate and kidney cancers?

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In prostate cancer, enhanced precision enables nerve-sparing techniques, helping preserve urinary continence and sexual function. In kidney cancer, we can remove the tumour while saving the rest of the organ.

How quickly do patients recover?

The recovery is much faster. Patients typically walk within hours, are discharged in 24 to 48 hours, as compared to 5 to 10 days for open surgery, and return to work in a week or two instead of six to eight weeks.

Does it reduce complications?

Yes, smaller incisions mean less tissue trauma, lower infection risk and significantly reduced blood loss. Many patients don’t need blood transfusions at all.

Do patients here need to travel to Delhi or Mumbai for it?

Patients don’t need to travel anymore. With multiple hospitals now equipped and experienced surgeons at the console, the city is emerging as a regional hub for robotic surgery.

Does the robot operate independently?

No, it is surgeon-controlled. It translates the surgeon’s hand movements into smaller, more precise actions inside the patient.

Why is it called ‘robotic’ if a human is operating it?

It is because the system enhances the surgeon’s capabilities. It filters out hand tremors and provides instruments that allow 360 degrees movements, which are otherwise impossible for human hands.

What is the advantage of the 3D visualisation?

The console gives a magnified, 3D high-definition view up to 10 times sharper than the human eye sees. It allows us to see delicate structures, like nerves and vessels, with exceptional clarity.

How does it benefit surgeons during long procedures?

The ergonomics are superior and surgeons operate from a seated console, reducing fatigue and strain during complex and lengthy surgeries.

How is the precision superior to human hands?

The system filters out natural hand tremors and has technology that allows instruments to bend and rotate 360 degrees in spaces which are otherwise too tight for a human hand.

Does robotic surgery hurt less than traditional surgery?

Yes, it hurts less as it uses smaller, “keyhole” incisions, usually a cm or two, rather than large, open cuts. There is significantly less tissue trauma and postoperative pain.

What do you think is its greatest benefit?

The best surgical outcome is one where the patient recovers quickly and returns to normal life. Robotic surgery makes that possible more than ever before.