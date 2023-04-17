Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 16

Even as the majority of the damaged wheat crop was still awaiting harvest, farmers have started getting compensation for the loss to their ready-to-ripe cereal grain in the district, the administration has confirmed.

While the initial estimates had put damage to over half of the total 2.43 lakh hectares of wheat crop, the special girdawari conducted by the district administration has reported loss to less than 1 per cent of the standing cereal grain.

Reason: The damage of 26 per cent and above has been covered under the compensation criteria as announced by the state government while the majority of the area under wheat cultivation has suffered loss of up to 25 per cent only.

Confirming the completion of special girdawari and compensation sanction, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told The Tribune here on Saturday that as per the commitment made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, payment of compensation amount for crop loss to affected farmers, cultivators and farm labourers has started since Thursday itself.

“We have prepared the report of crop loss and accordingly, started transferring the requisite compensation amount directly to bank accounts of the affected farming community,” she said.

Surabhi said the compensation at the rate of Rs 2,000 per acre was being paid for the crop loss ranging between 26 and 32 per cent, Rs 6,800 per acre for 33 to 75 per cent loss and the maximum compensation amount of Rs 15,000 per acre was sanctioned for the loss to wheat crop ranging between 76 and 100 per cent.

The special girdawari jointly conducted by the Revenue and Agriculture departments has recorded damage to around 5,400 acres of standing wheat crop, which accounted for even less than 1 per cent of the total 6,00,210 acres of area under wheat cultivation in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population.

While the cereal grain crop over around 50 acres of land had suffered losses ranging between 76 and 100 per cent, almost 2,300 acres of wheat crop had been damaged between 33 and 75 per cent. Besides, some 3,050 acres of wheat crop had suffered damage ranging between 26 and 32 per cent.

The Deputy Commissioner revealed that as per the special girdawari report, a sum of Rs 2.1 crore had been sanctioned for distribution as crop compensation to the affected farmers, cultivators and farm labourers, whatsoever the case may be.

She said the entire district administration machinery right from the rank of ADCs to the SDMs and Tehsildars were roped in to conduct fair and accurate special girdawari across the district while she herself personally monitored the whole operation.

“Teams of our officials, led by ADCs and SDMs, fanned out to the grassroots level and visited each and every village to supervise and conduct the crop loss report as per the actual situation prevalent on the ground,” Surabhi said.

She said the affected farmers, cultivators and farm labourers were also being guided and helped by field officials to minimise the losses caused by the inclement weather.

Majority of damaged

crop revived

The repeated spells of incessant rains coupled with gusty winds during the past month had poured misery on a large number of farmers in Ludhiana district.

While the peasants were staring at losses, preliminary estimates by the Agriculture Department had earlier revealed that over half of the total standing wheat crop and at least 25 per cent of the ready-to-harvest mustard crop was hit by the inclement weather.

According to the initial reports, at least 1,25,000 hectares, which constituted 51.44 per cent of the total 2.43 lakh hectares of ready-to-ripe cereal grain plants had fallen flat, while minimum 700 hectares, which accounted for 25 per cent of the total 2,800 hectares of near matured mustard crop, was also flattened due to inundating and lodging of fields besides strong blow of winds during the past month.

However, the halt in rain and back-to-back sunny days for the past over a fortnight have revived hopes of majority of affected farmers with waterlogged fields completely drained out through various means and majority chunks of the flattened crops having been lifted again, thereby minimising the extent of damage and keeping it below 25 per cent mark in most of the area.

Taking cognisance of the situation, the CM had ordered a special girdawari to assess the exact loss to the crops and even announced the enhanced compensation criteria for the crop loss to the farmers, cultivators and farm labourers as well.

Acting on the directions of the CM, the administration had conducted the special assessment survey (girdawari) of the fields to ascertain the exact extent of loss to the crops.