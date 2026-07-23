Less than a year after completion, indoor basketball courts in Ludhiana dug up for major repairs

Barely a year after it was opened for players, the indoor basketball hall at Guru Nanak Stadium, developed under the Smart City Mission, has been dug up for major repairs, leading to questions over the quality of construction and the use of public funds.

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The ongoing repair work is expected to affect the practice of more than 70 players who use the facility daily. Officials associated with the academy said dismantling of the flooring would take several days, followed by fresh installation, leaving the courts unavailable for nearly two weeks.

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The project, originally approved at Rs 11.26 crore and later revised to around Rs 14.38 crore after design changes and additional works, was awarded in January 2023. Construction began in March 2023 and was scheduled to be completed by July 2023. However, after repeated delays, the facility was finally completed in 2025. The contractor was also penalised Rs 10 lakh by the Municipal Corporation (MC) for missing the deadline.

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Now, less than a year after players started using the indoor courts, workers have removed the imported maple wooden flooring and dug up the base to rectify defects that surfaced after the facility became operational.

According to players and officials of the Punjab Basketball Academy, the base beneath the wooden flooring was uneven, causing hollow sounds whenever players landed after jumping. They alleged that the expansion gaps, which are required to be maintained at accurate intervals beneath the wooden flooring to absorb movement and provide proper cushioning, were not installed as per specifications. As a result, the flooring developed uneven patches, affecting play and increasing the risk of injuries.

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MC chief assures action

MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar assured to look into the matter. “I will visit the site and strict action will be taken against anyone involved in this,” he said.

Players claimed several sportspersons had suffered minor ankle and knee injuries because of the uneven surface.

The issue first came to light during the National Basketball Championship in September last year as Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Academy, raised concerns over the quality of construction. He had demanded an independent inquiry, alleging the base of the court had not been constructed properly and that substandard work had compromised the surface. However, no major action was taken.

Apart from the flooring, the indoor hall has also been facing roof leakage issues. Rainwater continues to seep through the roof during the monsoon despite repairs carried out during construction. Soon after the project was completed, the MC had issued a notice to the contractor over water seepage and directed replacement of defective roofing sheets. However, players say the problem has not been resolved.

Dhaliwal said it was difficult to understand how a project built at such a huge cost required extensive repairs within a year of completion. He alleged the quality of material and execution should be thoroughly investigated and accountability should be fixed if deficiencies are found.

Sports enthusiasts said the basketball hall was projected as a flagship Smart City project and was expected to provide international-standard facilities to budding players. Instead, the premature repairs have raised serious concerns over quality control and monitoring during execution, they said.

They demanded a technical audit of the project to ensure that public money has been spent properly and that the repaired facility remains safe for players in the future.