 Let's work together to end drug menace: DGP : The Tribune India

Four suspects rounded up, 12 gm of heroin seized during cordon-and-search operation

Let's work together to end drug menace: DGP

Cops check an auto-rickshaw during a drive against drug menace in Ludhiana. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 15

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav participated in the cordon- and-search operation (CASO) in Ludhiana as part of the ongoing drive against the drug menace. He said the issue of drug abuse was a huge problem for the state and the active support of citizens was necessary to wipe it out completely. The police and the citizens needed to join hands to tackle it and eradicate it from the ground level, DGP Yadav added.

“I call upon the residents of Punjab to inform the police about any kind of drug activity in their areas. The police will definitely act upon such information and conduct raids to catch drug dealers,” Yadav said.

Addressing the media, the DGP said the rationale behind conducting CASO at a mass level was to boost confidence in public and infuse fear among anti-social elements.

Yadav was joined by ADGP (Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs) Gurpreet Kaur and Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

He said the operation was being conducted after the identification of drug and crime hotspots through data analysis by the district police forces. He said suspected persons were properly frisked and their houses were searched by the police forces under the supervision of senior officials. Sniffer dogs and drones were also deputed in these hotspots to ensure strict vigil, he added.

On being asked about the new directions about the issuance of arms licences, the DGP said no new licence would be issued in the next three months, during which the process of physical verification of older licences would be completed. Public display of weapons, even on social media, would be dealt with an iron hand, he added.

The DGP also pointed out that the cyber wing of the Punjab Police would also monitor social networking sites to check any violation. “FIR will be registered immediately in case anyone is found indulging in hate speech against any community,” he said.

In Ludhiana, CASO was carried out in many areas, including Ghora Colony, Ambedkar Colony, Moti Nagar and Peeru Banda. During the operation, four suspects — identified as Mohit Kumar of Durgapuri Mohalla, Sonu of Peeru Banda, Gaurav of Chander Nagar and Mohan of New Kundanpuri — were rounded up and 12 gm of heroin was recovered from Ghora Colony.

