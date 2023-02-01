Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Two students of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, won prizes in the national-level ‘Dhai akhar letter-writing campaign’. The campaign is an initiative by the Department of Posts, Government of India, to imbibe the hobby of letter writing among children. Osheen Kapoor of BEd 1st year and Kiranpreet Kaur of MEd 2nd year bagged the second and third positions, respectively, for the Punjab-circle level category in the competition. The students have been rewarded with cash prizes of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Srinivas Ramanajun remembered

Department of Mathematics at Government College for Girls paid tributes to Indian mathematician Srinivas Ramanajun. College principal Suman Lata and head of math department Baljit Kaur were chief guests on the occasion. Baljeet Kaur informed students about some important aspects of Ramanujan’s life. A powerpoint presentation was also shown on the subject.

Digital Language Lab

CT University inaugurated a digital language lab on its campus to provide systematic skill development training such as English communication, personality development, job and career trainings, etc., to students and teachers. The lab was inaugurated by university chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi. He encouraged teachers to upgrade their digital literacy skills.

Turban-tying contest

Various competitions such as turban-tying, shabad gyan, vaar singing, kavishri, poster-making, essay-writing, calligraphy and quiz on Sikh history were held at GTB National College, Dakha. College principal Avtar Singh welcomed chief guest Dr Suhkhdev Singh, former head of department, Business Management at GND Engineering College, Ludhiana, on the occasion. Blood donation, medical check-ups and dental check-up camps were also held.