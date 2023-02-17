Liberian nabbed for raping college mate

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

A 22-year-old foreign student from Liberia was allegedly raped by another Liberian student at his rented accommodation in Khanna. After committing the crime, the suspect, Carlos T Dahn, had told the victim to stay mum else he would kill her. Fearing threat to her life, the girl had gone to Delhi and registered a complaint at the Shahbad Dairy police station.

The Delhi police after filing a rape case on February 8 had sent a zero FIR to the Khanna police.

The girl had taken admission to some college in Khanna. Since she was looking for accommodation, her college mate, also a native of Liberia, offered her to stay at his rented accommodation. On February 3, he sexually assaulted the girl and also threatened her to not file a police complaint.

Sources said she was not aware about the location of a police station to file a complaint in Khanna. Later, she went to Delhi where she got registered a case against him.

On February 11, the Delhi police sent a copy of zero FIR to the Khanna police for further probe. On Wednesday night, the Khanna police had called her to Khanna for the identification of the suspect. Afterwards, he was formally arrested on rape charge. He was produced before a court today which sent him to judicial custody.