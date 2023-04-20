Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 19

The Khanna police today arrested an international student of Liberia on the charges of raping another foreign student of Zimbabwe.

The suspect has been identified as Promise Worzeen Klehkleh. He is a student of a college in Khanna.

The complainant, a student of BTech in a university in Mandi Gobindgarh, alleged that on April 17, the suspect called her to his rented place in Bhattian for seeking her help in preparing food. When she entered the kitchen, the suspect barged into the kitchen and asked her for sexual favours.

“I refused to indulge in a physical relationship but he was adamant. He overpowered me and raped me. Somehow, I managed to escape. The next day, I informed my university about the incident and a complaint was lodged in this regard,” the victim said.

The Khanna city police station had registered a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the suspect.