Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

Ludhiana, April 19
The Khanna police today arrested an international student of Liberia on the charges of raping another foreign student of Zimbabwe.
The suspect has been identified as Promise Worzeen Klehkleh. He is a student of a college in Khanna.
The complainant, a student of BTech in a university in Mandi Gobindgarh, alleged that on April 17, the suspect called her to his rented place in Bhattian for seeking her help in preparing food. When she entered the kitchen, the suspect barged into the kitchen and asked her for sexual favours.
“I refused to indulge in a physical relationship but he was adamant. He overpowered me and raped me. Somehow, I managed to escape. The next day, I informed my university about the incident and a complaint was lodged in this regard,” the victim said.
The Khanna city police station had registered a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the suspect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case
There were a total of 86 accused in the case, but 18 of them...
K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25
Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...
SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal
‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’