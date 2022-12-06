Library employee booked for raping Class X student

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 5

The Jagraon police have booked a library restorer of a government school in a village for allegedly raping a Class X student of the same school. The suspect has been identified as Mandeep Singh of Adarsh Colony, Jagraon.

When the incident came to light, the then District Education Officer (DEO), Jaswinder Kaur, had got the matter probed. After an inquiry, the DEO submitted a complaint to the police for the registration of an FIR against the suspect.

According to information, the victim had earlier complained against the suspect for sexually harassing her. She alleged that the suspect had raped her at a tube well site in another village. The suspect had also given her contraceptive pills to avoid pregnancy, the victim alleged.

Panchayats of different villages locked the school to mark their protest and demanded action against the suspect. The DEO, Ludhiana, had visited the school and got the matter investigated.

Now, a case under Sections 376, IPC, and 6, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been registered against the suspect at the Jagraon Sadar police station in Ludhiana district. The suspect is yet to be arrested by the police.