Licence of three ultrasound centres suspended, show-cause notice issued

Ludhiana, March 21

The Health Department today suspended licence of three ultrasound centres located at Jagraon, Raikot and Maachiwara and issued show-cause notice to the ones at Jagraon and Maachiwara.

Operational deviance The registered doctor at one of the scanning centres at Maachiwara had not visitedthe cente in the past month, and no information regarding this was submitted to the department.

At a scan centre in Jagraon, it was found that the doctor who was registered for conducting echocardiography was also doing ultrasound. The record of patirents was also not present in the OPD register.

The checks at these centres were conducted to ensure PCPNDT Act is being followed

These two centres have been given three days in which to respond to the department’s notice.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh conducted a check of the scan centers today and found operational deviance after which the action was taken.

The Civil Surgeon had formed two teams under the leadership of Hatur Senior Medical Officer Dr Varun Saggar and Sahnewal SMO Dr Ramesh. The teams checked around 15 ultrasound centres in Samrala, Maachiwara, Jagraon and Raikot on March 18 and 19. During the checks, it emerged that the registered doctor at one scanning centre at Maachiwara had not been present there since the last month, but no information regarding the same was submitted with the department. The key of the centre was with the staff.

At a scan centre in Jagraon, it was found that the doctor who was registered for conducting echocardiography was conducting ultrasound tests as well. The record of the patients was not logged in the OPD register.

At the scanning centre at Raikot, it was found that the record of PCPNDT was not been maintained. The forms containing information regarding the patients did not have their signature or the official stamp of the centre.

After the report was submitted, the licence of three scan centres was suspended and the SMOs concerned directed to seal the ultrasound machines at these centres.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh said the motive behind conducting the checks was to ensure that PCPNDT Act was being followed in letter and spirit. Action has been taken against those found violating the rules, he said.

