Licensed rifle, dollars stolen from house

Licensed rifle, dollars stolen from house

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
Thieves targeted a house in Basant Avenue and decamped with a licensed weapon and some dollars. The Sadar police station has registered a case against the unidentified miscreants and launched a probe to identify the suspects.

The complainant, Rajinder Singh, in a complaint submitted to the police stated that on May 8, they had gone out of station. When they returned on May 21, he was shocked to see that the entire house was ransacked and thieves had decamped with a .12 bore licensed double barrel rifle, 350 gm of silver and 120 Australian dollars from the house.

Rajinder said he lodged a police complaint, following which a case was registered by the Sadar police in the matter.

Investigating officer ASI Naveen Kumar said after registering a case against the suspects, further investigation was launched by the police.

Police sources said CCTV cameras of the area were being checked by the police to get any clue in the case.

