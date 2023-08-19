Life imprisonment till death for sodomy, killing 4-year-old boy

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 18

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amar Jeet Singh has convicted Pappu Singh, a native of Unnao district in UP, under the POCSO Act, for sodomy and murder of a four-year-old boy. He was sentenced to undergo rigorous life imprisonment till his life or natural death.

The accused was also ordered to pay Rs 3,00,000 as fine for indulgence in such a heinous crime. The court has made it clear that he would not be released on parole before the expiry of 30 years of sentence.

The court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges against the accused. The court declined the plea of leniency raised by the accused.

Additional public prosecutor B D Gupta apprised that a case against the man was registered on October 31, 2019, following the statement of the boy’s father. The complainant had said the accused, who lived in a rented room near their accommodation, took his son to his room before the boy went missing. Later, he locked his room and fled. Hours later, when the room was forcibly opened, the boy’s body was found inside with his throat slit.