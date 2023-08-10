Life in Ludhiana remains unaffected by bandh call

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 9

Life in Ludhiana remained unaffected on Wednesday as all major markets, malls and schools remained open in the city despite a call for the Punjab bandh by Balmiki and Christian communities over the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements beforehand to deal with any eventuality, but no untoward incident was reported here today. Malls like Pavilion, Silver Arc and Omaxe did not see a dip in the footfall. Markets in Ghumar Mandi, Dandi Swami and Model Town also remained open. Sonu Nilibar, a resident of Nilibar Mall Road, said today was just another day in the city. Gauri Shankar, who works at a prominent shop in Ghumar Mandi, said, “Nobody asked us to down the shutters. The situation remained peaceful here.”

Private and government schools also witnessed regular attendance. Nankana Public School Principal Harmit Kaur Waraich said the school registered 100 per cent attendance. The bandh call had no effect at all on the functioning of the institute, she said. Parveen Kumar of the Government School Teachers’ Union said that there was no bandh-like situation in the area.

Tight security

