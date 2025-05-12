Life limping back to normalcy in city after ceasefire

After about five days of tensions across the country due to conflicts between the country and Pakistan, life started inching back towards normalcy in the city. It was a sigh of relief this morning when residents woke up to usual conditions. After the days filled with panic, the residents looked calm and peaceful.

Though it was Sunday today, most of the offices and business establishments were shut. However, markets were opened like any other day. A huge rush of visitors was seen in the markets in interior parts of the city. Chaura Bazaar, Mochpura, Gur Mandi, Books Market, etc, were again abuzz with activity with a good number of people visiting the shops on Sunday.

Sonu Nilibar from the Cloth Merchant Association on Mall Road welcomed the ceasefire between the two countries and said the war was not like a cricket match. “Social media cannot assess the damage the war could do between the two nations. War means deaths, broken homes and lifelong grief, which none of the nations wanted. True strength is knowing that you can win and still choose peace. I truly believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a right call,” said Nilibar.

Vishal Malhotra from Reboot, a restaurant on Pakhowal Road, said during these days, major bookings of parties and kitties were cancelled. “But on Sunday, we again got confirmations for bookings from several people.

At the same time, many residents maintained that India could not trust the neighbouring country blindly. “History shows that Pakistan has always stabbed in the back. Though the ceasefire has been announced, India must not trust that nation blindly and the forces should remain on alert till the issue is resolved completely. Traders and the industry are facing financial losses due to the uncertain situation but country’s interests are the lone priority for every citizen,” said Sunil Mehra, president, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, here.

One of the residents said she had to hold a birthday party of his son on Monday, which was cancelled due to the tense situation. “Now, we have decided to organise it,” said Reena, a resident.

Officials relaxed but on alert

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said there would not be any rest till the issue was resolved and all would remain on high alert. “But it was a little relaxing day on Sunday as compared to the past few days as there were no panic calls. But since we had announced to open offices, it was a working day,” he said.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma said the entire department was on toes in the past few days.

“On Sunday, we were bit relaxed as no panic messages or calls were received from the public,” the CP said.