Life moves on for those who lost their loved ones during pandemic

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 13

The Covid-19 pandemic changed many lives as people lost their loved ones and life has never been the same for them after that. It has been more than two years since the onset of the pandemic and many families are still coping with the grief of losing their loved ones, but life moves on and they have come to terms with the reality, accepted it and moved on with a heavy heart.

Covid changed our lives completely. We were a happy small family till the tragedy struck. We have now shifted to our aunt's house — Deepak Rana, a resident of Amarpura

Fourteen-year-old Sukhkbir Singh (name changed) from village Salempura is alone in the world. The void that was created by the death of his sister in 2016 could never be filled but little did he know that this void was only going to increase in life. God was not kind to him and within a span of eight months, he lost both his parents to Covid. His father died in August 2020 and he lost his mother in April 2021. Left with nowhere to go, he is presently living with his maternal grandmother at village Ramgarh Bhullar.

Satpal Singh, his maternal uncle, said, “We try to pamper him and help him come out of his grief. He is too small to go through all this but life has made him strong and brave. He has a close bond with his ‘naani’ and likes spending time with her.”

The way Sukhbir has devised to come out of the grief is by focusing on his aim in life. He now has only one aim in life. “I want to join the Army and serve the nation. Right now, I am focused on my ambition and studying hard to achieve my goal,” he said.

Ravdeep Kaur (18, name changed) from Swaddi Kalan lost her father to Covid while she had lost her mother in 2008. Now, her paternal uncle is taking care of her. “Life has been unfair and I never imagined it would become this hard after the pandemic struck. I am still trying to cope with my present but life moves on and waits for nobody,” she said.

Deepak Rana from Amarpura lost his mother to Covid after he lost his father a few years ago.

“Covid changed our lives completely. We were happily living in a small family till tragedy struck. We have now shifted to our aunt’s house,” he said.

A city-based clinical psychiatrist said he regularly gets cases where patients have lost their loved ones during the pandemic and are trying to come to terms with life’’s reality. The number of women coming for counselling is more as compared to men.

“Families that have lost their bread-winners are going through a most difficult time. The age-group of the patients is between 30-45 years. Some are even on the verge of suicide and such patients are given aid in the form of medicines and counselling,” he said.