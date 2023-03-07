 Lift ban on bullock cart race: MLA Gajjanmajra in Assembly : The Tribune India

Lift ban on bullock cart race: MLA Gajjanmajra in Assembly

Says sport significant for all sections; supporters see ray of hope

A bullock cart race in progress at Kila Raipur stadium before the ban imposed on the sport by Supreme Court in 2014. file photo



Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 6

Animal sports lovers of the region see a ray of hope for restoration of bullock cart races in rural sports, after Amargarh legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra raised the issue in the Punjab Assembly today.

The demand to take constitutional steps for restoration of the event on the pattern of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu will rejuvenate the rural sports, besides cheering those associated with bullock rearing and handling.

Claiming that a large number of animal sports lovers from Amargarh, Malerkotla, Raikot and Gill constituency segments had approached him for getting their long- pending demand accepted, MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra said he had apprised the House of significance of bullock cart races for almost all sections of society. “As a member of an agricultural family, I am myself conscious about the consequences of cruelty against animals as we have been treating our cattle as our sons,” said Gajjanmajra, claiming that the demand, when accepted, would help in solving many issues besides rejuvenating rural sports in the region. Employment to cattle traders, jockeys, cattle breeders and partial solution of vehicular accidents due to roaming of stray bullocks on roads, were cited as benefits of the restoration of bullock cart races.

Rearing of bullocks had remained a hobby of animal sports lovers till a decade ago when bullock cart races had been banned in compliance of Supreme Court orders in 2014.

Senior functionaries of the Congress had promised to get an ordinance passed for allowing the holding of bullock cart, dog and horse races on terms of Tamil Nadu (allowing Jallikattu), during the previous government led by then Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Activists of Bullock Cart Runners Committee, led by Balwinder Singh Grewal of Kila Raipur, had been taking organised measures to get the event restored but their efforts did not yield results.

Hundreds of families engaged in rearing, selling and handling bullock had been affected due to withdrawal of the event from the rural sports arena.

Rearing bullocks has also remained a passion for many in the region and high cash prizes during famous rural sports fairs had also made the event a profitable one.

