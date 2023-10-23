Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 22

On the one side the Civil Hospital is being upgraded and will be automated soon and more beds are added to the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) and the intensive care unit (ICU) is also being set up at the hospital but on the other side the situation is that the basic and necessary facility such as elevator is not available here.

There are three lifts at the MCH but none of them is functional at present. The hospital was set up in 2014 and then an incident occurred where a small boy got stuck in the lift. In the absence of a operator, it was then decided not to operate the lifts till the staff were hired. Years passed, the lift operators were not hired and the elevators remained non-functional. As they were lying idle, they also developed snags. These were installed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Civil Hospital building also has a provision for lift and a shaft had been installed long ago but the lift was not installed.

At the MCH, two lifts were for patients while one was for doctors. The lifts can accommodate up to six persons and a stretcher. Since the operation theatre is located at the first floor, lifts become necessary for patients.

The patients, especially pregnant women, face a difficult situation when they had to go to the first floor on a stretcher or wheelchair through the ramp.

“My daughter had a difficult time while staying at the hospital after her delivery as there is no provision of lift. It becomes really difficult to go through stairs and ramp in such conditions,” said Ranjana, a resident of Tibba Road.

A patient at the Civil Hospital said stretchers were not available during his admission to the hospital.

“It is the main government hospital of the district and it does not have a lift. It becomes tough for those patients who had undergone surgeries and for elderly patients and their kin,” said Ram Parsad, another patient.

During his recent visit, Health Minister Balbir Singh also took a serious note of the non-working lifts and asked staff to take quick action in the matter as elevators were mandatory in a hospital.

Assistant Civil Surgeon Vivek said they tried to operate the lifts but they were not functional as they were lying closed for many years.

“We have written to the higher authorities regarding the issue and requested for their checking so that the fault can be rectified. Once the problem is detected, they will make an estimate of the cost that will be incurred on their repair and intimate the department about the same. We have initiated the process for make them functional,” he said.

SMO Harinder Sood said since lifts were never made operational, they had developed technical snags. “We will also initiate the process for the installation of a lift at the Civil Hospital as the shaft is already there,” he said. Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said the process to repair the lifts had been initiated and hopefully, these would be functional soon.

Shut since 2014

The Mother and Child Hospital was set up in 2014 and then an incident occurred where a small boy got stuck in the lift. In the absence of a operator, it was then decided not to operate the lifts till the staff were hired. Years passed, the lift operators were not hired and the elevators remained non-functional.