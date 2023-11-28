Light rainfall brings down temperature

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 27

Drizzle accompanied with cold winds led to dip in the temperature in the city on Monday. The sky remained cloudy all day. Though it was just a drizzle, the drop in the temperature forced people to take out their woolens.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2 to 3°C during the next three days in the state. Moderate to dense fog is likely to occur over some pockets on 28 and 29 November in the morning hours.

“Rain today has lowered temperature. There is a chill in the air and winter has officially arrived,” said Jasnoor, a city resident.