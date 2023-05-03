Light showers bring mercury down; residents rejoice, cultivators worry

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 2

Light showers during the day brought the temperature down by nearly 15°C in the district. In April, the maximum recorded temperature had reached 40°C but today the maximum temperature was 24.6°C and the minimum temperature 19.6°C.

The Meteorological Department has said that the pleasant weather is here to stay for a few more days. Pavneet Kaur Kingra, the head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said the weather is expected to remain the same for the coming three to four days.

“The maximum temperature has come down by nearly 15°C compared to last month, giving much-needed relief to people from extreme heat. The weather is expected to remain cloudy for the coming few days,” she added.

Dr Kingra said the weather is expected to remain cloudy with the possibility of gusty winds over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours. The morning relative humidity recorded today was 77 per cent while the evening relative humidity was 69 per cent.

The farmers whose produce has not yet been lifted from grain markets are worried that their stock might get wet in the rain. Maghar Singh, a farmer from Dehlon, said his produce had not been lifted yet and the weather turning cloudy every day had made him worried.

Workers were seen covering the produce lying in the grain market with sheets. “God has been putting farmers in a very difficult situation this year and I hope all goes well now and my produce is lifted well in time,” the farmer said.

On the other hand, city residents have found relief from the intense heat. “The weather has turned pleasant once again. The temperature had risen to 40°C in April and one was worried about the coming months but thankfully the temperature has come down now,” said Narinder Singh, a resident.

Tuesday was a pleasant day that saw light showers and cool winds blowing throughout the day and the sun playing hide and seek.