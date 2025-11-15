DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Light & sound show leaves 15K devotees spellbound at PAU

Light & sound show leaves 15K devotees spellbound at PAU

350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur: Event vividly depicts journey, ideology of Guru

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The light and sound show underway at the PAU in Ludhiana on Friday evening. Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

In continuation of events organised by the state government to honour the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, an impressive light and sound show was held this evening at the mela ground of the PAU, drawing over 15,000 devotees.

Advertisement

The show, which is a part of events planned by the state government to commemorate the 350th martyrdom centenary of Guru Teg Bahadur. The spectacle vividly depicted the journey and ideology of the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Guru Teg Bahadur. The message of strengthening the ethos of communal harmony, peace, brotherhood, compassion and humanity as preached by the Guru was disseminated through the ultra-modern technique. The show beautifully projected his philosophy in the form of his universal message to society. Through the event, the ethos of tolerance, peace, communal harmony were brought alive.

Advertisement

Cabinet Ministers Hardeep Singh Mundian and Sanjiv Arora encouraged everyone to seek motivation from Guru’s ideals, which remain a beacon for humankind even after 350 years. They highlighted that Guru Teg Bahadur’s ultimate offering was made not for one faith or community alone but to uphold basic freedom and honour of all people. They further noted that the state government was rolling out multiple initiatives to propagate Guru Sahib’s message of honesty, selflessness and freedom of belief across the globe.

Advertisement

They remarked that the state government was committed to disseminating Guru’s wisdom and sacrifice to every part of the country to motivate coming generations. They pointed out that incorporating modern digital elements in the show will particularly engage young people with Guru’s vision of harmony, acceptance and global unity while deepening their connection with Punjab’s vibrant cultural legacy.

MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Madan Lal Bagga and Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, Mayor Inderjit Kaur, Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Parashar, Senior Vice-Chairman of the Punjab Medium Industries Development Board Sharanpal Singh Makkar, District Planning Board Chairman Jatinder Singh Khangura, PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr SS Gosal, State Information Commissioner Harpreet Sandhu and Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain were among others present.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts