Light & sound show leaves 15K devotees spellbound at PAU

In continuation of events organised by the state government to honour the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, an impressive light and sound show was held this evening at the mela ground of the PAU, drawing over 15,000 devotees.

Advertisement

The show, which is a part of events planned by the state government to commemorate the 350th martyrdom centenary of Guru Teg Bahadur. The spectacle vividly depicted the journey and ideology of the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Guru Teg Bahadur. The message of strengthening the ethos of communal harmony, peace, brotherhood, compassion and humanity as preached by the Guru was disseminated through the ultra-modern technique. The show beautifully projected his philosophy in the form of his universal message to society. Through the event, the ethos of tolerance, peace, communal harmony were brought alive.

Advertisement

Cabinet Ministers Hardeep Singh Mundian and Sanjiv Arora encouraged everyone to seek motivation from Guru’s ideals, which remain a beacon for humankind even after 350 years. They highlighted that Guru Teg Bahadur’s ultimate offering was made not for one faith or community alone but to uphold basic freedom and honour of all people. They further noted that the state government was rolling out multiple initiatives to propagate Guru Sahib’s message of honesty, selflessness and freedom of belief across the globe.

Advertisement

They remarked that the state government was committed to disseminating Guru’s wisdom and sacrifice to every part of the country to motivate coming generations. They pointed out that incorporating modern digital elements in the show will particularly engage young people with Guru’s vision of harmony, acceptance and global unity while deepening their connection with Punjab’s vibrant cultural legacy.

MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Madan Lal Bagga and Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, Mayor Inderjit Kaur, Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Parashar, Senior Vice-Chairman of the Punjab Medium Industries Development Board Sharanpal Singh Makkar, District Planning Board Chairman Jatinder Singh Khangura, PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr SS Gosal, State Information Commissioner Harpreet Sandhu and Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain were among others present.