Lightning with gusty winds, hail expected today, tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

Ludhiana can experience thunderstorms and lightning with hail and gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 kmph on Friday and Saturday.

Experts from Punjab Agricultural University said farmers should not irrigate or spray fertilisers on crops for the next couple of days.

“As wheat is in its hard dough stage, farmers are advised to prepare channels to drain out excess water. Rainfall and winds have already caused damage to the crop, which is near maturity stage. In addition to this, farmers should postpone the harvesting of mustard until weather clears up,” said an expert.

Farmers should harvest cucurbits and other vegetables like tomato, chilli, brinjal and okra at regular intervals to get maximum yield. Crops should be irrigated as per requirement at an interval of four to five days to avoid water stress in the plants.

Planting of evergreen fruit plants, such as citrus, guava, mango, litchi, papaya, etc., should be completed as soon as possible. The suckers arising from the root-stock portion of newly planted fruit plants should be regularly removed, an expert said.