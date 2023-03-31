Lightning with gusty winds, hail expected today, tomorrow

Ludhiana, March 30
Ludhiana can experience thunderstorms and lightning with hail and gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 kmph on Friday and Saturday.
Experts from Punjab Agricultural University said farmers should not irrigate or spray fertilisers on crops for the next couple of days.
“As wheat is in its hard dough stage, farmers are advised to prepare channels to drain out excess water. Rainfall and winds have already caused damage to the crop, which is near maturity stage. In addition to this, farmers should postpone the harvesting of mustard until weather clears up,” said an expert.
Farmers should harvest cucurbits and other vegetables like tomato, chilli, brinjal and okra at regular intervals to get maximum yield. Crops should be irrigated as per requirement at an interval of four to five days to avoid water stress in the plants.
Planting of evergreen fruit plants, such as citrus, guava, mango, litchi, papaya, etc., should be completed as soon as possible. The suckers arising from the root-stock portion of newly planted fruit plants should be regularly removed, an expert said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...