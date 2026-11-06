Lilium cultivation emerges as profitable diversification option for Punjab farmers

Lilium, a high-value ornamental flower crop known for its fragrance and aesthetic appeal, is emerging as a lucrative diversification option for Punjab farmers looking to boost profit margins through protected cultivation systems.

Experts from the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) highlight the crop’s growing domestic and export market demand, making it an attractive enterprise for progressive growers.

According to PAU scientists Dr Ranjit Singh and Dr Tanya Thakur, Lilium is cultivated globally both as a cut flower and a decorative pot plant. Among its various hybrid groups, LA hybrids have shown the best performance under Punjab conditions due to their wide colour range, attractive blooms and pleasant fragrance.

Ideal growth environment

The crop performs best in naturally ventilated polyhouses under Punjab’s subtropical climate. PAU experts recommend the following optimal conditions:

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Temperature: 18-22°C

Relative humidity: 60-75 per cent

Soil type: Well-drained light soils

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Soil pH: 6.0 to 7.0 for Asiatic and Longiflorum hybrids, slightly acidic for Oriental hybrids

Propagation and spacing

“Lilium is commercially propagated through bulbs. Scientists recommend bulbs measuring 12-14 cm in circumference for Asiatic hybrids and 20-22 cm for Oriental hybrids. The ideal planting period extends from mid-September to mid-December,” said Ranjit.

For cut flower production, a spacing of 20 cm × 15 cm is advised, while bulb production requires 20 cm × 20 cm spacing.

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Nutrient and water management

To achieve optimum yields and elite flower quality, PAU experts recommend a balanced approach using drip irrigation coupled with fertigation for efficient nutrient uptake. The recommended fertilizer application includes:

144 kg/ha NPK

336 kg/ha calcium nitrate

192 kg/ha potassium nitrate

48 kg/ha of micronutrient mixture

Disease control and crop support

As Lilium is susceptible to bulb rot, scale rot, foot rot and root rot, strict disease management is crucial. Scientists advise taking preventive measures such as fungicidal bulb treatment, soil drenching, maintaining proper field drainage, and practicing strict crop hygiene.

“Since Lilium plants produce heavy flower spikes, staking with bamboo sticks, nylon supports or plastic nets is essential to prevent lodging and maintain marketable structural quality.

Harvesting and post-harvest handling

"Flowers are harvested at the colour bud stage, when the buds are fully developed but are not yet opened. Proper post-harvest handling, including treatment with preservative solutions and low-temperature storage, can extend the flower's vase life up to two weeks, making it suitable for long-distance markets,” added Tanya.

Bulbs are ready for harvest six to eight weeks after the flowers are cut, after which they are graded according to size. For long-term storage, treated bulbs are kept in cocopeat at 2-4°C to maintain viability until the next planting season.