Linemen union stages sit-in against powercom

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 21

The Power and Transco Theka Mulazim Union is on protest against the electricity board, to get justice for the lineman who was electrocuted recently while mending a fault. His condition is said to be critical and he is on ventilator.

Sukhdeep Singh, president of the union, said, “He will die the moment they will take him off the ventilator.”

He added action should be taken against the board official who was present there. The official gave instructions without bothering about the life of the lineman. The lineman fell after being electrocuted and instead of taking him to the hospital in his own car, the official dilly-dallied in insisting he should be taken to the hospital in the department vehicle. Valuable time was lost as that vehicle was in a bad condition and it took them half an hour to reach the Emergency.

The protesting leaders demand compensation to the family, a job for a kin and action against the officials as per the Law.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.