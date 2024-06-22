Linemen union stages sit-in against powercom

Ludhiana, June 21
The Power and Transco Theka Mulazim Union is on protest against the electricity board, to get justice for the lineman who was electrocuted recently while mending a fault. His condition is said to be critical and he is on ventilator.
Sukhdeep Singh, president of the union, said, “He will die the moment they will take him off the ventilator.”
He added action should be taken against the board official who was present there. The official gave instructions without bothering about the life of the lineman. The lineman fell after being electrocuted and instead of taking him to the hospital in his own car, the official dilly-dallied in insisting he should be taken to the hospital in the department vehicle. Valuable time was lost as that vehicle was in a bad condition and it took them half an hour to reach the Emergency.
The protesting leaders demand compensation to the family, a job for a kin and action against the officials as per the Law.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Government trying to do 'damage control': Congress on implementation of law to curb exam irregularities
Jairam Ramesh says 'the Bill received the President's assent...
Supreme Court yet again refuses to defer NEET counselling
10-yr jail, Rs 1 cr fine: Paper leak law notified
Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone
After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment
23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls
Will be run under RS MP Pathak’s supervision