Liquor served illegally, 3 held

Sahnewal, December 13
A special drive launched under Section 68/1/14 of the Excise Act, the Sahnewal police arrested three persons in three cases for serving liquor in their shops at Giaspura on Monday.
Sub-Inspector Gurmail Singh along with a police party arrested Rakesh Chander of Ambedkar Nagar, Giaspura, who was serving liquor openly to his customers. A plastic bottle, glass, plate and empty liquor bottle have been recovered from his custody.
Sub-Inspector Raghveer Singh along with a police party was patrolling around Eastman Chowk yesterday when they found Sumit Kumar, a resident of Mandeep Da Vehra providing liquor to his customers at his meat shop. A plastic bottle, glass, empty plate, empty bottle have been recovered from his custody.
In other case, Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh along with police force arrested Raghveer Singh of Swami Vivekanand Nagar Giaspura for selling liquor openly at his meat shop. An empty liquor bottle and glass were recovered from his custody.
