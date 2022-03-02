List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 1

The district administration has sent a list of 38 students of the district, who are stranded in Ukraine amid war, to the Central government.

After the administration launched the helpline number 8054002351 to collect the information about the students and other persons that are stranded in Ukraine, kin of these students of Ludhiana district contacted the administration through the helpline number. Now, the details of these students have been forwarded to the Union Government, according to officials.

As per the list, the students of the district stranded in Ukraine are Aarushi Mohindra of Preet Nagar (Civil Lines), Kaushika of Maha Singh Nagar in Daba, Mansi Koundal of Vishkarma Nagar on Tajpur Road, Prabhneet Kaur of Vishkarma Nagar, Rajdeep Kaur of Jandiyali, Sarita Mishra of Gopal Nagar on Tibba Road, Sheenam Arora of Ahluwalia Colony in Jamalpur, Nandni Tandon of New Shiv Puri, Simranpreet Singh of Bhulara village, Shubham Sharma of Chander Nagar, Bavanjot Singh of near CMC Chowk, Anjali Mehra of Company Bagh on Tibba Road, Lashky Gulati of GK Estate (Mundian Kalan), Maheepinder Kaur of Libra village, Pooja Rani of Railway Colony in the Sherpur area, Tanvir Singh of Model Gram, Ravi Chopra of Paproudi village in Samrala tehsil, Yashvi Gobindrao of Sarabha Nagar Extension, Gurleen Kaur of Ashok Nagar in the Salem Tabri area, Simarjot Kaur of Preet Nagar on Link Road, Avtar Jnagal of Salem Tabri, Prince Sohal of Ranchi Colony on Tharike Road, Akarshan Kumar of Urban Estate on Chandigarh Road, Kavita Arora of Killa Mohalla on Daresi Road, Ishrat Walia of Shimlapuri, Sarbjeet Kaur of New Guru Angad Dev Colony, Ayush Garg of Machhiwara, Mohammad Zaid Saddiqi of Block L of BRS Nagar, Jaspreet Singh of Jiwan Nagar (Focal Point area), Tanu Shree of Ballowal village, Ramandeep Singh Bawa of Krishna Nagar on PAU Road, Gaurav Kumar of Utam Nagar in Khanna, Ravinder Singh of Pamali village, Bhavni Bhatia of Urban Estate (Dugri), Diksha Kakkar of Suffian Chowk, Tegbir Singh of Mata Vaishno Colony on Karabara Road, Alice Arora of Khanna and Aman Jha of New GTB Nagar in Mundian Kalan.

Most of the students are studying in Kharkiv National Medical University of Ukraine, while others study in Sumy State University, Ukrainian Medical Academy, Poltava State Medical University in Ukraine, etc.

Jasbir Singh father of Prabhneet Kaur, who is studying MBBS in Sumy State University in Ukraine, appealed to the government to make necessary arrangements to bring the students back to India from Ukraine. “I have talked to my daughter this morning. She has been studying MBBS there for past four years. Now, the students are living under extreme fear. Whenever war siren is sounded, they move into basement of the building. We appeal to the government to do the needful to bring back the students here safely.”