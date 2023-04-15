List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 14

There might be more troubles in store for Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jarnail Singh, who was recently arrested by the police for his alleged collusion with drug peddlers. Jarnail is the former in-charge of the Basant Park police post in Ludhiana.

An investigation into the assets garnered by him through allegedly illegal means has revealed that he has acquired properties worth crores of rupees in recent years. The police have finalised a list of his moveable and immovable assets. Now, the Vigilance Department might pitch in any time for further investigation into the 'Disproportionate Assets' (DA) case.

Jarnail was arrested by the City police on March 29 and an FIR was registered against him when he released a drug peddler after taking Rs 70,000 as bribe from him. When the police probed the case further, they found assets worth crores of rupees registered in his and his wife’s names.

Later, during a search at his office at the Basant police post, four digital weighing machines, 1 gram of heroin and empty pouches were recovered, which raised suspicion that the cop might be involved in drug smuggling as well. The police claim that the heroin found at his office had been recovered by him from a peddler named Amritpal.

He had not lodged an FIR against Amritpal, but released him after taking Rs 70,000 as bribe from him, the police say.

As per a report of the ASI's property details prepared by the Ludhiana police, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, the ASI had acquired six prime properties, residential and commercial, worth several crores of rupees without permission from the department.

The ASI's bank account had Rs 24.89 lakh and he had reportedly failed to state the source of this money during an investigation, due to which the account was frozen by the department.

Additional DCP Suhail Qasim Mir, who led the probe into the case, told The Tribune that the police had prepared a detailed report about the ASI's properties and bank accounts. Since it was a DA case, the police would write to the Vigilance Bureau for further investigation.

The ADCP has sent the report to the Commissioner of Police's office, from where it will be sent to Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, seeking further investigation in the case.

Notably, the ASI had also tested positive in a dope test.

Other ‘corrupt’ officials also under scanner

Highly placed sources in the police said that after action on ASI Jarnail Singh, the role of other corrupt police officials was also under scanner. Senior officials are keeping tab over the activities of such cops and once the police get some valid evidence of their illegal activities, they might also face strict action.

