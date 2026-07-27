LIT at it again: Road work amid rain draws residents’ ire, sparks concern over quality

Barely a week after the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) launched its Rs 6.5-crore road recarpeting project to repair internal roads in several residential colonies, questions are being raised over the quality of the work after recarpeting continued during the rain in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Sunday.

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Residents of G Block said workers were recarpeting and levelling the road despite intermittent showers. The development has sparked concern among local residents, who fear that road construction during wet weather could affect the strength and durability of the newly laid surface. Besides, residents have urged the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) to ensure that quality standards are not compromised.

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Residents said the work continued on Sunday even as intermittent rain lashed the city. According to them, after waiting for a long time for the damaged roads to be repaired, they were surprised to see construction being undertaken in wet conditions despite the weather forecast predicting rain.

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Residents said they welcomed the long-awaited development works, but questioned the decision to continue construction despite weather forecast predicting rain.

Arvind Sharma, a resident of the area, said, “The road recarpeting had been pending for a long time and we were happy that it was finally being undertaken. However, the work should have been carried out under suitable weather conditions. If the work is affected by rain, the recarpeted road may not last long. The authorities concerned should ensure that all technical norms are followed and public money is spent properly.”

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Residents also claimed that no senior official from the Ludhiana Improvement Trust was present at the site while the work was being carried out. They said proper supervision was necessary, particularly during the monsoon, to ensure that the contractor follows the prescribed construction standards.

They further pointed out that a similar issue had surfaced in another locality last week, where road construction was carried out during rainy weather. Despite objections raised by local residents, they alleged that no corrective measures appeared to have been taken.

The residents have demanded that the LIT should inspect the ongoing work, verify the quality of the material being used and ensure that the road is relaid only after meeting engineering specifications. They said if weather conditions are not suitable, the work should be temporarily suspended until conditions improve.

Responding to the concerns, Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman Tarsem Bhinder said the Trust would not tolerate any compromise with construction quality. “Public money cannot be allowed to go to waste. I will seek a detailed report from the officials concerned and inspect whether the contractor followed the prescribed norms. If any negligence is found, strict action will be taken against the officials and the contractor responsible. I have also directed that road recarpeting should not be carried out during rain or when weather conditions are unsuitable,” Bhinder said.