LIT chief inspects rain-hit City Centre roads

Acting on repeated complaints from residents, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder on Monday visited the City Centre area in the 475-acre Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar scheme to inspect roads that have developed cave-ins and damaged stretches following the recent rainfall.

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During the visit, Bhinder inspected the condition of roads around City Centre, particularly in G Block and H Block, where residents complained that several stretches had sunk and deteriorated after sewerage and other utility works were carried out. They alleged that the roads were not restored properly after the pipeline laying work and the recent rains had further worsened their condition, making commuting difficult.

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The residents also submitted a memorandum signed by a large number of local people, seeking immediate repair of the damaged roads. They said a copy of the complaint had also been sent to the Punjab State Human Rights Commission, urging authorities to address the issue without delay.

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Bhinder said the matter would be taken up on a priority basis and assured the residents that the repair works would be initiated at the earliest.

During the inspection, officials of the Trust’s engineering wing informed the Chairman that almost every monsoon, soil beneath the road adjoining the City Centre gets washed away due to seepage, resulting in the formation of large cave-ins. They said the affected portions were temporarily filled with earth after every rainy season but the problem recurs.

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Taking serious note of the issue, Bhinder directed the officials to closely monitor the City Centre area during the monsoon and ensure that such problems were resolved immediately to prevent any untoward incident or loss of life. He also asked them to prepare a long-term solution, instead of relying on temporary repairs.

Earlier in the day, the Trust, during its meeting, also approved the reserve prices for residential and commercial properties in various development schemes for the financial year 2026-27. The reserve prices, fixed by a committee headed by the DC, have been approved unanimously and will now be sent to the state government for final approval.

A resident, Yogesh Sharma, and social activist Arvind Sharma welcomed the Chairman’s visit and expressed hope that the long-pending road repair works would finally be taken up, providing relief to residents who had been facing difficulties, particularly during the rainy season.

Trust Engineer Vikram Kumar, Assistant Trust Engineers Balbir Singh and Jaskaranbir Singh, JE Ravinder Singh and other officials were present during the inspection.