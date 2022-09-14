Ludhiana Improvement Trust chief's 'PA' denied bail in graft case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 13

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri dismissed the bail application moved by Sandeep Sharma, an alleged PA of former Improvement Trust Chairman, in a graft case.

Dismissing the bail plea, the court held that there were serious allegations of corruption against the accused.

As per the information, an FIR was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act on July 28, 2022. He was arrested on the same day and was behind bars since then.

The Additional Public Prosecutor Amandeep Singh Adiwal has argued that there were serious allegations against the accused and his specific role is coming on the file during the course of investigation. He was posted as a computer operator in Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and as per the information received from the department, there is no post of PA.

However, the applicant used to represent himself as PA to the chairman for the last about 15-20 years. The name plate affixed outside his office was also disclosing his designation as PA to the chairman. The accused in connivance with each other, allotted different types of plots to their favorite people and in lieu thereof, they accepted huge amount of illegal gratification and thereby caused financial loss to the state exchequer.

The co-accused, Kuljeet Kaur, Exective Officer, disclosed during the course of investigation that she along with co-accused, including the present accused, demanded and accepted the illegal gratification from various people in lieu of allotting plots to them.

Used to pose as Personal Assistant

