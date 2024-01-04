LIT Colonies: Resident seeks OTS for pending penalties

Ludhiana, January 3
A former member of Ludhiana West Sub-Division Grievances Redressal Committee reached out to the Minister of Local Bodies, urgently calling for relief for plot owners in LIT colonies, including Rishi Nagar. Satish Thaman, in his letter to the minister, has urged the Department of Local Bodies to tackle the issue of pending enhancement charges. Thaman asserted that plot owners are requesting a one-time settlement (OTS) policy to waive penalties and interest on enhancement charges.
Thaman highlighted that people had initially purchased plots and properties at considerably low rates in Ludhiana and various other areas of Punjab. Now, with the imposition of heightened enhancement charges and NCF, including penalties and interest, LIT is struggling to recover significant amounts from plot and property owners due to the elevated charges. Thaman emphasised the need to address the issue promptly with the introduction of OTS policy.
