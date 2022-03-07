LIT COLONY: EWS flats razed for construction of ‘illegal’ commercial complex in Ludhiana

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 6

Calling this brazen act of defiance as a mother of all encroachments would be no exaggeration. In an unheard-of development, an unscrupulous builder has demolished four residential flats — specially built for economically weaker sections (EWS) — in Y Block of the Maharishi Valmiki Nagar colony of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and an ‘illegal’ commercial complex was being raised on the site.

Though LIT officials and field staff claim that the builder had taken advantage of government employees being busy with work related to the Assembly elections, the LIT top brass and employees were being charged with collusion with the politically-connected builder.

Interestingly, most of the allottees of these EWS flats had turned defaulters and, in many cases even the allotment was cancelled. Still sale and purchase of these flats was continuing without any NOC from the LIT or any other proof of balance payment of the property having been cleared. In such circumstances, it was being alleged that the builder of commercial complex did not even have the ownership right of the land where the building was being constructed.

Seeking immediate intervention of the government in this matter of immense public interest, a city-based social activist, Baljeet Singh, has lodged a complaint with the Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab, in which he said due to the Assembly elections, illegal constructions were on the rise in the city and unfortunately, political leaders were extending support to such violators for their vested interests.

In the complaint, copies of which were also sent to the Director, Local Bodies, Punjab, and the Chief Vigilance Officer, Local Government, Punjab, he said in the Maharishi Valmiki Nagar scheme carved out by the LIT, EWS flats were constructed with the objective of providing affordable houses to weaker and neglected sections.

“However, now the flats (four of these) have been demolished and illegal/unapproved commercial construction is coming up with hordes of violations, including illegal (and non-permissible) change of land use, approved building plan and ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) from the Trust authorities,” said the complainant.

He alleged that the said violation was a well-planned move with tacit approval of LIT higher-ups since a small grocery shop was initially opened in a flat and then four flats were pulled down to make way for the commercial complex. “Political patronage in this matter cannot be rued out because during the elections, flags of the ruling party were put up on the site and adjoining buildings,” Baljeet Singh asserted.

He said the entire commercial complex being an ‘illegal construction’ and non-compoundable violation, be demolished forthwith. At the same time, stern action against the violator as well as the LIT officials and employees found hand in glove with the builder be taken.

Social activist complains to principal secy

Seeking immediate intervention of the government in this matter of immense public interest, a city-based social activist, Baljeet Singh, has lodged a complaint with the Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab, in which he said due to the Assembly elections, illegal constructions were on the rise in the city and unfortunately, political leaders were extending support to such violators for their vested interests.