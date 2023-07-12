LIT colony residents complain of insanitation, encroachments

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 11

Most colonies developed by Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) ail from similar civic and development-related issues, mostly due to ‘negligent’ and ‘insensitive’ officials and field staff. However, the situation regarding sanitation, encroachments on residential and commercial areas and rampant change of land use (conversion of residential buildings into showrooms/shops) has been going from bad to worse in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road here.

Residents of this colony rue that with the LIT officials washing their hands of sanitation work, which was handed over to private contractors, heaps of garbage lying on both sides of streets and inner roads, waste dumped at all vacant sites in the colony and total neglect of parks has become a common sight.

Illegal change of land use in a market of the colony. Tribune Photo

In a complaint lodged with the LIT chairman and officials of the Department of Local Government, several residents of the area have alleged that in almost all commercial centres in the colony, and specifically in the E-block market, all corridors and parking areas in front of the shop-cum-flats (SCFs) and shop-cum-office (SCOs) were occupied by merchandise, flower pots or furniture. Also, the area meant for office and residential purposes was being put to commercial use in an unlawful manner.

“All this is happening with full knowledge of officials concerned and LIT’s field staff, who are either guilty of dereliction have become a party to these blatant violations,” a resident alleged. He claimed that repeated complaints lodged with officials with photographic evidence of unlawful activities had failed to evoke any response. As a result, the violators continue with their illegal acts, causing harassment and inconvenience to the residents of the colony, a harried resident said.

The residents have sought the intervention of the state government at the highest level so that they could be provided better civic amenities, urban infrastructure, clean and hygienic public spaces, well-maintained parks and scrupulous compliance with building laws and strict enforcement of the building code.