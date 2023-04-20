 LIT constitutes site-selection panel to develop new colony : The Tribune India

LIT constitutes site-selection panel to develop new colony

LIT constitutes site-selection panel to develop new colony


Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 19

After a gap of more than two decades, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) might take up the task of developing a new housing-cum-commercial colony in the city as the Department of Local Government has accorded a formal approval for this purpose in a high-level meeting held at Chandigarh on January 24.

Accordingly, LIT authorities have set up a site-selection committee which held its first meeting on Monday for the shortlisting of tentative sites where land could be acquired or made available through means like land-pooling.

LIT chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder said today that in addition to discussing the tentative sites for the development of a new colony, the members of the committee – which includes Land Acquisition Collector Savita, Executive Officer Jatinder Singh, officials of the engineering branch and the Town Planning Department – visited some locations which were found suitable during the preliminary discussions.

Since its inception in 1958, the LIT has developed some 33 residential, commercial and combined schemes, spread in an area of more than 2,800 acres.

As per the provisions laid down in Section 55 of the Punjab Town Improvement Act, which stipulates that all completed colonies be transferred to respective Municipal Committees/Corporations, the LIT has already transferred about 25 schemes/colonies to the Ludhiana MC.

After transferring another half-a-dozen colonies to the MC, for which preliminary processes have already been set in motion, the LIT would be left with the work of the development of its high-rise housing scheme, Atal Apartments. The scheme will have 336 HIG and 240 MIG flats in an area of 8.80 acres in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road here, and work on it is yet to commence.

Bhinder said the LIT intends expedite the tasks of site selection and making required land available for the new colony so that work could begin as early as possible. The Trust is committed to providing affordable housing to all residents, the LIT chief said.

Trust has developed 33 schemes in 65 years

Since its inception in 1958, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust has developed 33 residential, commercial and combined schemes till now — spread in an area of more than 2,800 acres. The development of the high-rise housing scheme, Atal Apartments, is among the most ambitious projects of the LIT. The scheme will have 336 HIG and 240 MIG flats in an area of 8.80 acre in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road here, and work on it is yet to commence.

