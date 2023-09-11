LIT delaying recarpeting of damaged roads: Ex-councillor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

Highlighting the deteriorating state of the main Gol Market roads in Model Town and unsanitary conditions and neglect of the park, former councillor Parvinder Lapran blamed the authorities concerned for turning a blind eye towards the issues.

Lapran said the approval for resurfacing of market roads was granted quite a long time ago during the previous Congress government’s tenure but these had not been recarpeted.

He alleged that the delay in the road work appears to be intentional. The park was not being maintained and a model of the Clock Tower had also not been installed in the park so far.

Notably, the Municipal Corporation (MC) had handed over the road project to the Ludhiana Improvement Trust to recarpet the market roads a few years ago but big potholes are still posing a threat to commuters.

An official concerned of the LIT, Vikram Kumar, said the contractor would start the road recarpeting work by Tuesday.

He said the park development project work had already been completed and the MC was responsible for maintaining the park now.

He said a plan to install a model of Clock Tower in the park was changed. Later, a flag mast was installed in it and soon a national flag would be hoisted there.