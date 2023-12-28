LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 27

Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has approved proposals amounting to crores of rupees for the implementation of development and beautification projects in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar on Pakhowal Road, here. The proposals have now been forwarded to the government for approvals.

The LIT proposed a development project for the beautification of the main market of SBS Nagar, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 2.42 crore.

Notably, the entry and parking area of the main market in Block E of the SBS Nagar are now marred by potholes. Despite being resurfaced a few years ago, the parking area deterioration began shortly afterwards. However, the issue was not addressed seriously at the time, leaving the damaged sections unattended by the LIT. According to the fresh proposal of the Trust, the parking lot is slated for a concrete makeover using the ready-mix concrete (RMC) method. Additionally, the beautification project envisions plants, date palm trees, grills, vintage lights and a rainwater harvesting system in the market. The LIT has also made another proposal for the repair and renovation of toilets in the main market at an estimated cost of Rs 6.34 lakh.

The LIT is also planning the beautification of a 300-ft wide road at an estimated cost of Rs 2.34 crore and a 100-feet wide road (which links Block E & F) at an estimated cost of Rs 65 lakh in SBS Nagar.

A LIT official mentioned a proposal to install interlocking tiles along the roadsides in Blocks B, E, F and G of SBS Nagar, with an estimated cost of Rs 2.65 crore. Additionally, there is a plan to allocate Rs 49.5 lakh for the renovation of public parks in the area. Another proposal, with an estimated cost of Rs 74.31 lakh, pertains to installing new streetlights, poles and repairing existing poles in several parts of the area.

After getting approvals from LIT Chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder, the proposals have been sent to the government for the required nod. Executive Engineer of the LIT Vikram Kumar said after receiving approvals from the government, they would proceed to initiate the tendering process.

Proposals sent for govt nod

