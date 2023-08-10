LIT heedless as posh residential colony turns into commercial hub

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, August 9

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, a posh residential colony developed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) on Pakhowal Road here is fast turning into a commercial hub, thanks to the poor enforcement of building bylaws and slack building control.

Total inaction on the part of LIT authorities against rule violations and rampant illegal change of land use (putting residential plots to commercial use) has created a situation where almost every rule included in the Code of Building Rules is being discarded by the allottees.

Houses converted into shops, showrooms Total inaction on the part of LIT authorities against rule violations and rampant illegal change of land use has created a situation where almost every rule included in the Code of Building Rules is being discarded

Not only were shops and commercial complexes being constructed in the newly allotted plots, even the existing residential houses were being converted into shops, showrooms or commercial entities, said the aggrieved residents

Irked over the proliferation of commercial establishments in residential areas and an increase in the volume of traffic besides factors like congestion, parking constraints and overall nuisance, residents of several blocks of the colony have lodged a complaint with the Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab and the Chief Vigilance Officer, Local Government, Punjab, with a copy to the LIT Chairman to take action against blatant violations before the colony lost its identity and residents were forced to think in terms of shifting elsewhere.

A resident of E-block of the colony, Arvind Sharma, and others alleged that while violations of building control regulations like conversion of residential plots into shops, clubbing of one or more plots to have a bigger floor area, hundred per cent coverage of plots in almost entire colony had become a regular feature, a newly carved out pocket of residential plots in D-block had made the situation worse.

Not only were shops and commercial complexes being constructed in the newly allotted plots, even the existing residential houses were being converted into shops, showrooms or commercial entities, said the aggrieved residents, adding that repeated complaints lodged with LIT officials had failed to move the officials, apparently because the field staff and even some senior officials were in cahoots with the allottees, indulging in brazen violations of building bylaws.

Demanding a high-level probe into the shady building activity where all rules were going for a toss, the residents have called for fixing the responsibility of LIT officials for rampant and ‘unchecked’ violations of building norms in the colony and appropriate departmental or disciplinary action against the guilty employees and officials for failure to carry out their assigned duty diligently.

#Shaheed Bhagat Singh