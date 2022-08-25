LIT launches drive to remove concrete around trees in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 24

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) launched a special drive to ensure removal of interlocking tiles around trees in colonies and other residential areas of the city on Wednesday.

Superintending Engineer Rakesh Garg said he along with other officials inspected the drive and ensured the removal of interlocking tiles around trees in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Maharishi Balmiki Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and Sarabha Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairperson of Ludhiana Improvement Trust Surabhi Malik said the drive was carried out to ensure strict compliance with the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). She said notices were issued to all contractors engaged with the LIT in this regard. Later, a team of the LIT was deputed exclusively to keep a check on the same and take action against defaulting contractors. As per rules, no interlocking tiles could be fixed around one metre radius of the trees. Malik said directions were also issued to officers for ensuring proper upkeep and maintenance of the green cover in Ludhiana.

