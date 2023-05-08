LIT mulls renting out complex on Maharani Jhansi Road

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 7

After many unsuccessful attempts to sell it as a single unit at a reserve price of around Rs 200 crore, followed by many more bids to put it to use by way of selling in parts or giving it on rent, the commercial complex of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) on the commercial hub of Ghumar Mandi on Maharani Jhansi Road, is again set to don a new avatar, that of a rented building.

Having earned the notoriety as being a ‘white elephant’ of the LIT because for yielding no returns for nearly two decades on prime land of 2.2 acre and over Rs 20 core spent on its construction, the complex would now be offered to multinational companies, institutions or even other government departments on rent, sources in the Trust said.

It was learnt that LIT authorities had already prepared an elaborate plan for the comprehensive renovation of the complex that presently lies in a state of neglect and decay due to a lack of upkeep for the last several years.

In the next meeting of Trust, a resolution for its renovation and refurbishing would be approved and sent to the state government for seeking statutory approval.

Confirming that steps had been initiated for the makeover of the complex, LIT officials said once the state government approves the proposal, work would be taken in hand for its renovation.

“Negotiations are already on with several government departments, banks/institutions and MNCs to give the complex on rent,” said the officials.

Knowledgeable sources claimed the Trust authorities were also thinking in terms of shifting their own office as well to a part of the complex so that the present office building in Feroze Gandhi Market, a financial hub, could be commercially used for better financial gains.

Interestingly, the issue of renting out this complex has been explored earlier several times, first to Punjab State Power Supply Corporation Limited (PSPCL), then to the state GST Department and later to the Income Tax Department.

Each time in the past, however, the proposals did not materialise. Hopefully, better times are ahead for the ‘jinx’ commercial complex.

Not the first attempt

