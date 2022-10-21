LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, October 20

Despite receiving instructions to not leave their station without the prior approval of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) authorities, norms are being flouted by trust employees as nearly two dozen of them continue to make daily trips between their native places and Ludhiana even after being posting here for months altogether.

Leaving the station without obtaining ‘station leave’ is not only a violation of standing orders of the heads of departments but is also against the service rules and warrants strict disciplinary action as per provisions in the Government Employees (Conduct) Rules. — Senior lit official

A complaint has been filed in this regard with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Secretary and the Local Government, Punjab, seeking action against such employees.

Council of RTI Activists secretary Arvind Sharma has alleged in his complaint that the ‘daily travelling’ employees and officials could not perform their duties diligently because they could not arrive at the office on time.

He said in the complaint, “Residence of one of the trust engineers is at Patiala and he is said to be travelling between Ludhiana and Patiala on a daily basis without obtaining any station leave. Such staff arrive late on duty in the morning and also leave early in the evening, depending on their mode of transport. This affects the work at the trust.”

Sharma called upon the government to order a high-level enquiry based on the GPS locations on the mobile phones of employees that had been posted at the trust for the last three months or more and were violating service conduct rules by leaving the station without permission.

A senior LIT official, wishing not be identified, maintained that leaving the station without obtaining ‘station leave’ was not only a violation of standing orders of the heads of departments but was also against service rules and warranted strict disciplinary action as per provisions in the Government Employees (Conduct) Rules.