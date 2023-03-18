LIT prepares ground to hand over all 'completed' schemes to MC

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 17

All development schemes being presently maintained by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) are likely to be transferred to the Municipal Corporation (MC) in the near future.

New General House will take decision The new General House of the Municipal Corporation will take a final decision regarding the transfer of schemes as the term of the present Congress-led civic body is set to expire soon and fresh elections are on the cards.

LIT authorities are learnt to have taken a decision in principle to this effect and the modalities for the transfer of around half-a-dozen such schemes are being finalised by them.

Highly-placed sources in the LIT revealed that out of some 30 commercial and residential schemes developed till date, 20 have been already transferred to the MC for maintenance along with building control as per Section 55 of Punjab Town Improvement Act, while the rest are at present being looked after

by the Trust.

It has been learnt that LIT authorities have completed the ground work for moving a resolution for a transfer of its colonies - Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Maharishi Valmiki Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Sant Isher Singh Nagar and Sukhdev Enclave - to the MC in accordance with statutory provisions.

Residents of most of these colonies are, with a few exceptions, happy over the takeover of their colonies as essential services and amenities like water supply, sewerage and sanitation in these colonies had already been outsourced by the LIT and the way of working of the contractors had left much to be desired.

Similarly, public parks and green belts in Trust colonies were also lying in a state of utter neglect.

However, there are others who are doubtful if the transfer of these colonies will in any manner benefit them.

"The living conditions in posh colonies like Sarabha Nagar, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Kitchlu Nagar and Model Town Extension did not improve when the MC took over these," said Paramjit Singh, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

Expressing similar views, Arvind Sharma, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, said the track record of the MC in providing basic amenities and urban infrastructure is no better than the LIT.

"Roads and streets are in a bad shape, sewer lines remain choked, water supply is erratic and street lights remain non-functional in a majority of residential and commercial pockets maintained by the MC. Moreover, blatant violations of building norms and illegal change of land use have worsened the situation in most MC colonies. In such conditions, what can the residents expect from the MC?" he asked.

However, many other residents said they were hoping for the best on the proposed transfer.

