LIT starts installing new iron sheets

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 1

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has initiated the placement of new iron sheets in place of broken sheets along the boundary of the ‘controversial’ City Centre project site in response to concerns raised by residents about waste dumping and safety. The estimated cost of the iron sheet installation project is over Rs 6 lakh. The previously installed sheets had experienced damage at several locations.

Since the Ludhiana City Centre project in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road became embroiled in controversy and was halted over 16 years ago due to allegations of a multi-crore scam, residents in neighbouring areas have faced multiple challenges. They have consistently urged the LIT to take measures to prevent waste dumping in and around the site. Additionally, they are calling on the government to promptly address the issues associated with the project site.