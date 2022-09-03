Ludhiana Improvement Trust starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 2

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has earnestly initiated removal of concrete, interlocking tiles and bricks around trees across its colonies in compliance with the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on a writ petition filed by Council of Engineers president Kapil Arora.

After the LIT, the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) continued to ignore the NGT orders, the petitioner filed a contempt petition in a local court seeking action against all three respondents for failure to keep tree bases uncovered and leave one square metre area of loose soil around each tree.

In a status report filed by LIT in court today, officials claimed that work for the removal of cement/concrete around trees was in progress. Instructions had been given both to contractors and Trust field staff not to cover base of any tree in future with cement/concrete, tiles or bricks, officials added.

“Labour has been deployed to remove cement/concrete or other construction material and clear an area of one square meter around all trees in places under the administrative control of the LIT,” said the status report.

LIT superintending engineer Rakesh Garg said the court had been intimated that cement/concrete and interlocking tiles were removed around 90 per cent trees on main Pakhowal Road, 80 per cent in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, 70 per cent each in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Model Town Extension and 50 per cent in Rajguru Nagar colonies.

The LIT status report also claimed that notices had been issued to some residents of Rajguru Nagar, who had constructed structures around trees planted by them in front of their respective houses to refrain from doing so and leave one square metre loose soil area around each tree as per the NGT directions.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT