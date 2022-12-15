LIT to come up with 'single window' to facilitate public dealing

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 14

Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Tarsem Bhinder has directed officials to set up a single window as soon as possible so that people did not have to approach different branches and employees of the Trust for routine works related to allotted or sold properties.

In a review meeting with LIT officials here, Bhinder also identified a tentative site in the LIT office complex where the single window could bet set up for ‘one-stop’ public dealing for all kinds of works related to administration, sales branch, drawing branch or engineering wing.

“All kinds of applications and complaints would be accepted at the single window,” Bhinder said.

He added that once the single window system was put in place, all complaints and applications would be disposed of in a time-bound manner and applicants or complainants would also be able to track the status of their work.

The chairman said he had asked for the relevant records to review the quality of completed works and to fix responsibility of officials or contractors concerned in the works which were delayed or held up.

“Default of any kind, on the part of the contractor or compromise with the quality of material or workmanship, will not be tolerated at any cost and stern action will be taken against guilty persons — be they members of field staff, supervisory officials or contractors,” Bhinder said.

With regard to violations of building bylaws and illegal change of land use (putting residential properties to commercial use) in LIT colonies, he said the officials of Engineering Branch had been directed to prepare colony-wise list of all such violations and an action plan was being formulated to take action as per terms and conditions of allotment and the prevailing laws against the violators.